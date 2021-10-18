Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.8% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 191,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 102.2% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 18.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at about $292,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $331.56. The company had a trading volume of 411,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,829,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.73. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,327,158 shares of company stock valued at $838,357,408. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.31.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.