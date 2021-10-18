Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Fabege (OTCMKTS:FBGGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FBGGF. DNB Markets upgraded Fabege from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fabege in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS FBGGF remained flat at $$15.09 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16. Fabege has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $17.92.

Fabege AB engages in leasing of office premises and property development. It operates through the following segments: Property Management, Property Development and Transactions. The Property Management segment focuses on operations of developed properties for its tenants. The Property Development segment involves ongoing projects.

