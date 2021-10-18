F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.42

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 1327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FXLV. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.41.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F45 Training news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $19,704,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

F45 Training Company Profile (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

