Eric Haskell Sells 4,347 Shares of Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Director Eric Haskell sold 4,347 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $25,169.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SOTK stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 83,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,305. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.12. Sono-Tek Co. has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Research analysts forecast that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sono-Tek stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Sono-Tek as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SOTK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

