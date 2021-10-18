Equalizer One Day Trading Volume Reaches $558,123.00 (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Equalizer has a market cap of $11.63 million and $558,123.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00066135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00070026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00101831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,582.28 or 0.99885891 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,694.93 or 0.05993150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00023899 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

