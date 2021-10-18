Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,277 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $16,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of ESI opened at $22.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. Analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.