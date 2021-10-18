e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Update

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the September 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.45. 210,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,121. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 121.71 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $97.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 6,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $204,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,104 shares of company stock worth $2,393,182. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

