Dusk Network (DUSK) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. Dusk Network has a market cap of $68.15 million and approximately $9.99 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00042837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00199698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00090442 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

About Dusk Network

DUSK is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,663,707 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

