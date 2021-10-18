DubaiCoin (DBIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00046301 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019848 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005364 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

