Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $99.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.04 and a 200 day moving average of $102.03. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

