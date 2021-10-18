Dogecoin Trading Up 10.4% Over Last Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market cap of $33.86 billion and $5.20 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.75 or 0.00297609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000522 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,746,758,768 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

