Dimecoin (DIME) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $397.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 73.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.18 or 0.00151377 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.