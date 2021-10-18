Dev Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $106,944.00 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.87 or 0.00004630 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. Dev Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $106,944.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010151 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.17 or 0.00362212 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

Dev Protocol (CRYPTO:DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com . Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

