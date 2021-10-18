Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.00

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $50.33, with a volume of 361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 151.76%. The company had revenue of $168.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.05 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.95%.

In related news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,966.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 10.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

