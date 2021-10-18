Decentral Games (DG) Price Tops $223.06 on Major Exchanges

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Decentral Games has a market cap of $77.01 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $223.06 or 0.00366294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 1,727,747.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00068267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00070474 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00102950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,932.59 or 1.00060016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,720.48 or 0.06109564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 345,247 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

