CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Update

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 549,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the September 15th total of 355,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CTS by 2.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in CTS by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 30.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTS. Cowen cut CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $30.22 on Monday. CTS has a 52-week low of $25.40 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $979.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.13.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

