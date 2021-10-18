CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTIC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

Shares of CTIC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,651. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Altium Capital Management LP raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 524.6% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 3,678,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089,685 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 28.9% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,929,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 287.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,467,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,214 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16,173,816.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 970,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 970,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 113.3% during the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.