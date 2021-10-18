CSFB Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$59.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by analysts at CSFB from C$53.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.74.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching C$52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,899,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,280. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$20.31 and a one year high of C$53.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.27.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.6794379 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.30, for a total value of C$955,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,389,163.70. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total value of C$427,764.21. Insiders sold a total of 182,205 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,990 in the last ninety days.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.