Crypterium (CRPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.66 Million

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Crypterium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $16.66 million and approximately $752,022.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00042316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.95 or 0.00198663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00089550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium is a coin. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 96,857,280 coins and its circulating supply is 81,859,729 coins. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems. The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Crypterium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

