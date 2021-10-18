Crust (CRU) Price Reaches $42.40

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001184 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00135815 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.52 or 0.00614433 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

