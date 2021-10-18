Cpwm LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,028 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $5.00 on Monday, reaching $171.46. The stock had a trading volume of 181,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,446,984. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

