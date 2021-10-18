Cpwm LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $9.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,842.54. The company had a trading volume of 9,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,514.62 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,810.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,584.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total value of $38,266,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 522,616 shares of company stock valued at $497,621,670. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,102.57.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

