Covington Capital Management Invests $39,000 in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Covington Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Ashford Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,295.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 38,803 shares during the period.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

NYSE:AHT opened at $14.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.23.

In related news, CEO J Robison Hays III purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AHT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 1st.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.