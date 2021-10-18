Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Bought by Indus Capital Partners LLC

Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 227,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,478 shares during the quarter. Coupang comprises about 1.6% of Indus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Indus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $9,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $27.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,039,365. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $3,207,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $1,643,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,689,610 shares of company stock worth $1,713,874,558 over the last 90 days.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

