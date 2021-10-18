Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.14 Million

Brokerages forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report $163.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.52 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $154.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $653.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $647.54 million to $660.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $673.60 million, with estimates ranging from $654.76 million to $700.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.43. 437,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 48.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 107.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

