Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Holdings Raised by Wolf Hill Capital Management LP

Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,467,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,372 shares during the period. Cornerstone Building Brands comprises approximately 7.2% of Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $26,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,451,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,430,000 after purchasing an additional 204,941 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $1,109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 58,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 56,089 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.99. 2,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,716. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 2.10. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James S. Metcalf bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

