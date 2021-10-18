ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 261,239 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,954 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital International Investors raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,604,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $296,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,651,206 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $723,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,147,192 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $431,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,567 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.18. The company had a trading volume of 260,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,662. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day moving average of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $75.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

