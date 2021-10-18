Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Short Interest Update

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the September 15th total of 794,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cloopen Group during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RAAS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 350,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,537. Cloopen Group has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.