City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. Sells 25,214 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,214 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MYN. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 19.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYN stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.

