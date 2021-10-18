Cheviot Value Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cheviot Value Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,276 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 273,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 26.2% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.12. The company had a trading volume of 64,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,452,346. The company has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.87 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $5,393,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

