Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $244,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $54.39. 155,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,610,803. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

