Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,706 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $603,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $2,212,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $213,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $1,809,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $403.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $426.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.79 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

