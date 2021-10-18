ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHPT. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $20.14. 142,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,502,888. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.51.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($6.97) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 49,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,017,743.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part sold 422,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $9,931,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,714,451 shares of company stock worth $39,657,705. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.