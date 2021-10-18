CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Short Interest Up 57.0% in September

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the September 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CF. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

