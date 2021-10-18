CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger purchased 32,400 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,094,494.48. Also, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total value of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,017,276 shares of company stock worth $1,784,784.

Shares of TSE:CEU traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.12. The stock had a trading volume of 656,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,095. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$541.95 million and a P/E ratio of 15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.24.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$253.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$239.23 million.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

