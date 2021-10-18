Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $198.33. The company had a trading volume of 94,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,167. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.70.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

