Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the September 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 847,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other Carver Bancorp news, CEO Michael T. Pugh sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $55,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sophia Haliotis sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $42,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,006 shares of company stock valued at $144,429. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,095,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of CARV opened at $17.34 on Monday. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.39.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

