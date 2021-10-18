Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Short Interest Down 30.3% in September

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 569,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,924. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $637.14 million, a P/E ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 1.08. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $119,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,361,951. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $54,627.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,028 shares of company stock worth $536,998. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,696,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,042,000 after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CARA shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

