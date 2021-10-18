Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Short Interest Down 30.3% in September

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the September 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.72. 569,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,924. The firm has a market cap of $637.14 million, a P/E ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 1.08. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $119,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,361,951. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $54,627.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,028 shares of company stock worth $536,998. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

