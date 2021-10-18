Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.19.

CSFFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of CSFFF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. 46,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,584. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

