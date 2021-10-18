Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Down 27.7% in September

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 90.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 149.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

CPLP stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,689. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $249.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

