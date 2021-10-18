Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Down 27.7% in September

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the September 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CPLP stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,689. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $249.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 40.60%. Analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Product Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at about $392,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 90.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

