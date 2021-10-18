Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 56.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 605.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2,212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,494 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,730,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF opened at $168.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.49 and a 200-day moving average of $157.63. The company has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.10.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.