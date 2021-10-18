Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.39

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.39 and last traded at C$10.31, with a volume of 10572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.32.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.65.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.958 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

