Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,498 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $177.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.61 and a 200 day moving average of $180.40. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $117.02 and a 52-week high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $637,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,346 shares of company stock valued at $17,472,049 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

