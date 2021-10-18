Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2,387.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,911.22.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,563.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,776.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,596.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The stock has a market cap of $77.70 billion, a PE ratio of -31,261.80 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,192.14 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

