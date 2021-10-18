C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Cummins by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cummins by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,573,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMI opened at $238.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.31.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

