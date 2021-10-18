C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,972,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PKI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

NYSE PKI opened at $169.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

