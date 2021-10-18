C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 910 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 58.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 49,386 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,688,000 after acquiring an additional 168,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,701,000 after acquiring an additional 133,466 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMBI shares. Piper Sandler upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $19.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.71. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.05 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.