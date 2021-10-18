C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,841,000 after purchasing an additional 186,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,770 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,585,000 after purchasing an additional 73,894 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,246,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $4,420,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of AIT opened at $95.42 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.61 and a 52-week high of $107.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.